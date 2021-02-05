Gov. Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Morales express condolences following death of NMSP officer

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 05, 2021 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was heartbroken after learning New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott was killed in the line of duty Thursday.
New Mexico State Police officer are in charge of protecting the governor.
She said she's grateful for every member of the department.
"This is a close knit group. And, in fact, kind of a personal story, you know, somebody on my detail just mentioned right when it occurred, to me directly, that this was an officer, that when I was having a tough personal time - reached out to me - just reached out to me. You know? We're part of a class, we're part of a team, we're part of a statewide effort. We all put on the badge. We love our state. We're dedicated to protecting the people in it," the governor explained.
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who grew up Lordsburg where Jarrott is from, visited with the slain officer's family.
"There are no words I can ever say, nothing that can ever be done will take a way the pain they're experiencing," Morales said. "But it was also very heartwarming to see the amount of outpouring of love that was coming in from across the state and even across the country. Seeing his family hurt was difficult but that the same time seeing the comfort they've gotten from so many people out there showing their kindness and compassion really has gone a long way for the family."
