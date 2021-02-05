Gov. Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Morales express condolences following death of NMSP officer

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who grew up Lordsburg where Jarrott is from, visited with the slain officer's family.

"There are no words I can ever say, nothing that can ever be done will take a way the pain they're experiencing," Morales said. "But it was also very heartwarming to see the amount of outpouring of love that was coming in from across the state and even across the country. Seeing his family hurt was difficult but that the same time seeing the comfort they've gotten from so many people out there showing their kindness and compassion really has gone a long way for the family."