Gov. Lujan Grisham names secretary of corrections

Kai Porter
June 19, 2019 12:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Alisha Tafoya Lucero as the new state secretary of corrections.

Tafoya Lucero was previously serving as the interim secretary of corrections, overseeing the state's prison system. She has been with the department since 2001.

Tafoya Lucero said one of her main goals in her new position will be to help inmates with transitional opportunities once they are released.

More than 7,000 inmates are serving prison time in New Mexico and about 20,000 people are on probation or parole. 

In January, Gov. Lujan Grisham selected Julie Jones to run the department of corrections. However, Jones withdrew her name from consideration in February. She cited person reasons for not being able to move to New Mexico.

Updated: June 19, 2019 12:47 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 11:30 AM

