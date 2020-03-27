Gov. Lujan Grisham orders air travelers to NM to self-isolate for 14 days

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Friday, requiring air travelers to New Mexico to self-isolate for at least 14 days to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

People who are self-isolating can only leave their place of lodging to receive medical care, the governor says in the order. Family or household members may visit an isolated person, but those visitors would then need to self-isolate for at least two weeks, according to the order.