Gov. Lujan Grisham orders air travelers to NM to self-isolate for 14 days

Updated: March 27, 2020 03:11 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 02:56 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Friday, requiring air travelers to New Mexico to self-isolate for at least 14 days to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
People who are self-isolating can only leave their place of lodging to receive medical care, the governor says in the order. Family or household members may visit an isolated person, but those visitors would then need to self-isolate for at least two weeks, according to the order.
The order says air travelers who fail to voluntarily self-isolate will be subject to "forced isolation or quarantine by the New Mexico Health Department."
The governor said the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted from interstate and international travel into the state.
“Because some individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, travelers may be unaware they are carrying the virus,” Lujan Grisham says in the order. “For this reason, persons arriving in New Mexico’s airports must self-isolate for a period of time sufficient to ensure that the public health and safety is not jeopardized.”
The governor said other U.S. states and some countries also have implemented isolation orders for air travelers. She points out that Pres. Donald Trump has also restricted travel to the United States from Europe and China.
The governor said her order does not apply to airline employees and those performing public safety or public health functions, such as military personnel, federal employees, employees of national defense contractors, emergency first responders, health care workers or employees of shipping and freight companies.
