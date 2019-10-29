Gov. Lujan Grisham orders creation of new unit to target violent offenders

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order to create a team of law enforcement officers that will be tasked with locating and arresting people who are charged with violent crimes.
The Fugitive Apprehension Unit will consist of at least seven state police officers and at least seven New Mexico Corrections Department staff members.
“Our justice system is undermined when people accused of serious criminal offenses evade prosecution,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We need to explore every avenue for increasing public safety in New Mexico; we need to be smart on crime while being tough on crime.
The unit will be required to make monthly reports for the governor, documenting its efforts.
