Gov. Lujan Grisham orders creation of new unit to target violent offenders | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham orders creation of new unit to target violent offenders

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 29, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 03:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order to create a team of law enforcement officers that will be tasked with locating and arresting people who are charged with violent crimes.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit will consist of at least seven state police officers and at least seven New Mexico Corrections Department staff members. 

Advertisement

“Our justice system is undermined when people accused of serious criminal offenses evade prosecution,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We need to explore every avenue for increasing public safety in New Mexico; we need to be smart on crime while being tough on crime.

The unit will be required to make monthly reports for the governor, documenting its efforts.

Read the full executive order


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 19-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of Sandia High student
APD: 19-year-old arrested in connection to the murder of Sandia High student
APD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque
APD: Woman dies after hit-and-run in NW Albuquerque
Family files lawsuit against motel where daughter was held captive
Family files lawsuit against motel where daughter was held captive
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders creation of new unit to target violent offenders
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders creation of new unit to target violent offenders
After a year, double homicide suspect arrested for Meadow Lake murders
After a year, double homicide suspect arrested for Meadow Lake murders
Advertisement



Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Transgender woman claims company failed to accommodate her transition
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Albuquerque
I-25 reopened following police activity
I-25 reopened following police activity
Dia de los Muertos celebration moved to Albuquerque cemetery
Dia de los Muertos celebration moved to Albuquerque cemetery
AG supports use of lapel cameras by law enforcement agencies
AG supports use of lapel cameras by law enforcement agencies