Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

“We have all seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican, and therefore I will continue to quarantine until such time as it can be determined with 100 percent certainty that I am not carrying the virus.

The governor will quarantine at her residence in Santa Fe for at least two weeks from the date of her possible exposure, which was Oct. 1. The governor's fiancé will also self-quarantine.

The governor plans to host her weekly COVID-19 public update remotely later this week. The Office of the Governor and state health officials will announce scheduling information about that update later in the week.