Gov. Lujan Grisham quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday she is quarantining in Santa Fe after a possible exposure to COVID-19.
In a press release, the governor's office said a custodial staff member at the governor's residence reporting feeling unwell on Thursday, and was immediately sent for a COVID-19 test. The governor said the person tested positive for the virus.
The governor's office said the staff member wore a mask at all times, and did not come into personal contact with the governor.
The governor was tested for COVID-19 on Friday. The test was negative. The statement said the governor feels fine and shows no symptoms of COVID-19.
“We have all seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican, and therefore I will continue to quarantine until such time as it can be determined with 100 percent certainty that I am not carrying the virus.
The governor will quarantine at her residence in Santa Fe for at least two weeks from the date of her possible exposure, which was Oct. 1. The governor's fiancé will also self-quarantine.
The governor plans to host her weekly COVID-19 public update remotely later this week. The Office of the Governor and state health officials will announce scheduling information about that update later in the week.
