Gov. Lujan Grisham references grief, education and the economy during State of the State

The governor announced all school districts could begin offering in-person learning Feb. 8.

The governor also called on the legislature to commit $22 million dollars to opportunity scholarships to allow New Mexico students to attend 2-year colleges, tuition-free.

The governor also wants voters to approve tapping into an investment fund to help pay for public education.

"We must enact any and every strategy to improve educational outcomes for new Mexicans, particularly those that connect young learners and adults directly to the workforce," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The governor also spoke about economic recovery. She is calling for $200 million in business-relief grants, and creating incentives to help homegrown businesses, and bring more large employers, like Netflix, to New Mexico.

"We can be aggressive in recruiting new workers and creating new jobs all across our state – in tourism and hospitality, in construction and agriculture, in energy and aerospace and outdoor recreation," the governor said.

While the governor gave no mention of when New Mexico's businesses could fully reopen, she did signal opportunities for new industries, specifically recreational marijuana.

"I have no interest in another year of thousands of New Mexicans, eager to get to work and make their future in this industry, being told 'no,' just because that's easier than doing the hard work to get to "yes" when we emerge from this pandemic," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "We can have the same-old economy with the same-old boom-and-bust future, or we can roar back to life, breaking new ground and fearlessly investing in ourselves, in the limitless potential of New Mexicans. I know which future I prefer."