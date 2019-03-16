Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on legislative session

Surrounded by her cabinet secretaries and Democratic leadership, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised lawmakers for working across the aisle to get the work done.

"This is a celebration. This was an incredible 60-day session," she said.

"98 percent of the issues and efforts that we identified collectively by this Democratic vision, by these Democratic members of the House and the Senate, were achieved, and that is an incredible testament to being effective, bipartisan and making clear that meeting the needs and priorities of New Mexicans is exactly what we are all collectively going to do."

She thanked lawmakers for focusing on improving education in New Mexico.

"This is a legislature that delivered a moonshot. That is the best work of any legislature, in my opinion, in the country," Lujan Grisham said.

The governor didn't get everything she wanted — like a bill that would have overturned a state law banning abortion in New Mexico. HB 51 failed in the Senate.

"If you're winning every battle, then you're not taking on tough enough battles," Lujan Grisham said.

