Gov. Lujan Grisham reflects on life in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

"It’s very weird, and it’s also a little nice. Can I tell you? I’m getting a little more work done," she said. "New Mexicans, my grandmother on my father’s side, Rita Lujan, would be very happy to know that I cleaned all the baseboards."

The governor said her quarantine, which would end Oct 16 if she remains virus-free, is a reminder that dealing with COVID-19 requires personal sacrifice.

“I’m not able to see my grandchildren," she said. "My fiancé, who runs a business, is not able to be at the business.”

Lujan Grisham acknowledges that in her position, she has resources many others go without.

"The isolation aspect is real. The challenges to engage with people are real," she said. "The big difference is, I have a secure household. Think about the people in New Mexico who don’t have running water or electricity.”

Despite the governor being in quarantine, she assures New Mexico that work is still getting done.

The governor isn't the only major political figure to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Pres. Trump is supposed to be quarantining after testing positive and being briefly hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The governor wished him well when she heard about his diagnosis.

However, she hasn't been shy about criticizing his response to the virus. She said he's handled it as poorly as one possibly could.

"This false sense of security continues-- to put out a false narrative that this virus isn’t to be taken seriously," the governor said. "I have no words. It was incredibly reckless and irresponsible.”