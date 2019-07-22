Gov. Lujan Grisham removes public education secretary | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham removes public education secretary

KOB Web Staff
July 22, 2019 06:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is searching for a new public education department secretary.

Karen Trujillo was removed from the position on Monday, according to a press release from the governor's office.

“Unfortunately my expectations were not met in a number of areas. It is absolutely imperative that we genuinely transform public education in this state," the governor said.

Deputy Public Education Secretary Kara Bobroff will serve as interim secretary of the department. 

