Gov. Lujan Grisham requests federal disaster declaration for Doña Ana County

SANTA FE, N.M. – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday requested President Biden declare a major disaster in Doña Ana County.
The governor is requesting the disaster be declared following heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding between Aug. 12 and 16.
“This flooding was absolutely devastating to the people of Doña Ana County, and a major disaster declaration will be instrumental in helping New Mexicans recover,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “In addition to this request, we as a state continue to do all we can to assist those affected.”
The governor on Aug. 15 ordered an initial state emergency declaration for Doña Ana County, making $750,000 in state emergency funds available to support the county's recovery efforts. The governor on Sept. 24 signed a second order making another $750,000 available to the county.
