Gov. Lujan Grisham requests federal disaster declaration for Doña Ana County

“This flooding was absolutely devastating to the people of Doña Ana County, and a major disaster declaration will be instrumental in helping New Mexicans recover,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “In addition to this request, we as a state continue to do all we can to assist those affected.”

The governor on Aug. 15 ordered an initial state emergency declaration for Doña Ana County, making $750,000 in state emergency funds available to support the county's recovery efforts. The governor on Sept. 24 signed a second order making another $750,000 available to the county.