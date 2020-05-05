Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 05, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: May 05, 2020 03:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that employees of certain businesses will be required to wear face coverings.

Starting May 6, face coverings will be required for employees at restaurants and essential businesses operating as a retail space with a "footprint greater than 50,000 square feet."

Starting May 11, employees at all essential businesses that are operating as a retail space will have to wear a face covering. 

Examples of face coverings include cloth masks and surgical or procedural masks. 

While the governor encouraged everyone to wear masks, she also asked people to stay home as much as they can and practice social distancing. 

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department, said the rate of COVID-19 spread in New Mexico is not improving, and the state is not on track to meeting the gating criteria to enter phase on by mid-May.

 

Click here to read the governor's announcement


