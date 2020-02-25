Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 25, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: February 25, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed red-flag legislation into law Tuesday.

“No one loses, by virtue of this piece of legislation, their right to carry a firearm forever,” the governor said. “It's a temporary hold with a hearing and due process to prevent a tragedy— God forbid, a mass tragedy."

The law allows law enforcement to petition a court, so they can take away the guns of someone who appears to pose a threat to themselves or others.

The legislation has faced criticism from New Mexico sheriffs who believe it’s unconstitutional.

“I mean, we're seizing property from a person that hasn't even committed a crime yet," said Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton.

Helton said the fight over this law is far from over. He plans on challenge the legality of the law.

The governor is aware of the opposition to the law. However, she said it’s law enforcement’s job to enforce laws that are on the books.

“They cannot - not enforce,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “And if they really intend to do that, they should resign as a law enforcement officer and leader in that community."

Helton has no plans to resign his position.

“I think the governor needs to go get back and read the constitution and learn what my job is as an elected county sheriff because, I'm the last line of defense for the people who vote me in - people trust me - people in their counties trust their sheriff and they're their last line of defense,” Helton said.

The law is currently scheduled to take effect July 1. 


