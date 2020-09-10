Gov. Lujan Grisham says recreational marijuana could help state deal with budget deficit

New Mexico's reserves are at about 10%.

The state has taken steps, including a hiring freeze, and asking departments to reduce their budget requests.

The governor says there's too much in the air to know if there will be another special session, but come January she will expect lawmakers to to make tough decisions.

"I do expect that as we go to the legislature, we're going to have to look at ways to tighten our belts and I have no doubt we're going to have to look for innovative ways to increase economic activity," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

She suggested recreational cannabis as a means of generating income.

"That's 100 million dollars. And it doesn't fix it but it plugs one of those holes," the governor said.