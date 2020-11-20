Gov. Lujan Grisham says she is 'not having any conversations' about becoming HHS secretary

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 20, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 03:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's name continues to be mention in political circles for a possible cabinet position in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
NBC News reported Thursday that Lujan Grisham is at the top of the list for the Secretary of Health and Human Services position.
The governor was asked about her future plans during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.
"I know that folks have seen my name thrown out there for Health and Human Services," she said. "I'm not having any conversations. I'm referring the right kind of folks, ensuring they have the right kind of access to highly qualified, competent individuals. That's what we all want. I'm very honored folks have recommended me or have the president-elect think about that, but my job right here, right now is to keep fighting COVID and to keep serving New Mexicans, and that's where my head is every single day."
Lujan Grisham co-chairs Biden's transition team, and has counseled the future president on pandemic response.
If Lujan Grisham plans on staying in new Mexico, she may have to make up ground with voters.
Academic researchers from Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern have been studying approval ratings for governors since the pandemic hit in March.
They found Lujan Grisham started off with a 64% approval rating. By October, it was down to 47%.
Lujan Grisham isn't the only New Mexican who has potential to be part of Biden's administration.
Politico reports Democrats are encouraging the president-elect to appoint Rep. Deb Haaland to Secretary of the Interior. If she were to take on that job, she would become the first Native American women to serve as a cabinet secretary.
A special election would be held to replace Haaland in Congress if she were to take a position with the Biden administration.
