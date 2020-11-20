Gov. Lujan Grisham says she is 'not having any conversations' about becoming HHS secretary

Lujan Grisham co-chairs Biden's transition team, and has counseled the future president on pandemic response.

If Lujan Grisham plans on staying in new Mexico, she may have to make up ground with voters.

Academic researchers from Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern have been studying approval ratings for governors since the pandemic hit in March.

They found Lujan Grisham started off with a 64% approval rating. By October, it was down to 47%.

Lujan Grisham isn't the only New Mexican who has potential to be part of Biden's administration.

Politico reports Democrats are encouraging the president-elect to appoint Rep. Deb Haaland to Secretary of the Interior. If she were to take on that job, she would become the first Native American women to serve as a cabinet secretary.

A special election would be held to replace Haaland in Congress if she were to take a position with the Biden administration.