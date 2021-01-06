Gov. Lujan Grisham says she is 'sickened' by scenes of chaos in Washington DC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released a statement following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Pres. Donald Trump.

“There is no place in our country or state for this,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This is beneath the United States of America. It is not who we are. I am sickened beyond words by the scenes from Washington, D.C., this afternoon. It is nothing less than domestic terrorism, enacted in an effort to overturn a free and fair election. I am praying for the law enforcement and military personnel working to protect American lives from this anti-democratic riot and attempted insurrection. Law enforcement personnel here in New Mexico will continue to monitor any analogous protests that are occurring or may occur in our state.