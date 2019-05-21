Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants | KOB 4
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants

Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 02:31 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., to press for more federal resources to cope with an influx of asylum seekers at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Advertisement

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor was departing Tuesday for a scheduled face-to-face meeting this week with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Stelnicki said the governor will advocate for federal reimbursements to local communities as they provide humanitarian relief to migrant families.

Lujan Grisham also wants to discuss the U.S. Border Patrol's withdrawal from interior checkpoints in southern New Mexico that has riled local residents.

The first-year Democratic governor also is seeking an introductory meeting with Energy Secretary Rick Perry regarding his oversight of nuclear waste storage facilities and federal weapons laboratories in New Mexico.

The governor's trip includes partisan fundraising activities.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 21, 2019 02:31 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Advertisement




Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project
Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County