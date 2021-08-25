Gov. Lujan Grisham signs '30 x 30' land conservation executive order

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order vowing to conserve at least 30% of all lands in New Mexico by 2030.
“Believe that New Mexico is going to lead the country in 30 by 30 conservation effort that really makes a difference for generations to come,” said Lujan Grisham.
The order directs six government agencies and departments to use their existing authorities to support and implement programs aimed at conserving, protecting and enhancing New Mexico lands and natural environments.
The framework will also leverage available funding and programs to allow the state to move more quickly to protect and conserve the state's landscapes.
"Protecting and conserving lands will expand access to the outdoors for recreation, hunting and fishing. The state's support of locally led conservation initiatives will bring new parks and open spaces to our communities and make it easier for New Mexicans to get outside,” said Demis Foster, executive director of Conservation Voters New Mexico.
