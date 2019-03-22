Gov. Lujan Grisham signs landmark energy bill
The Associated Press, KOB
March 22, 2019 01:21 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A bill that would require New Mexico to get all of its electricity from carbon-free sources in about 25 years received the governor's signature Friday.
The plan states that 40 percent of New Mexico’s public electricity should come from renewable energy sources by 2025, 50 percent by 2030, 80 percent by 2040 and 100 percent by 2045.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has advocated for the bill during the legislative session.
The measure sets aggressive quotas for renewable energy production and would establish funds to ease the economic pains of shuttering a coal-fired power plant in the northwest corner of the state.
However, Republican Rep. James Strickler of Farmington warned that tens of millions of dollars in annual wages and benefits will be lost once the San Juan Generating Station and the adjacent mine are closed in 2022.
Credits
The Associated Press, KOB
Created: March 22, 2019 01:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved