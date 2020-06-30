Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session

The governor says the revised budget, which begins on July 1, totals $7.22 billion, down from the $7.6 billion plan approved in February.

“These are difficult decisions to make, and again, I congratulate the Legislature for its diligent work amid unprecedented conditions on behalf of New Mexicans. This budget includes hundreds of millions in investments in small businesses and local governments and economies and preserves much of the essential progress we have begun to make in our public education system as we begin to navigate a new global economic reality," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.