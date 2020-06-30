Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session

|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:44 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that she signed an amended Fiscal year 2021 state budget.
According to a new release, the governor vetoed more than $30 million in budget cuts, restoring funding for education and public school support.
The governor says the revised budget, which begins on July 1, totals $7.22 billion, down from the $7.6 billion plan approved in February.
“These are difficult decisions to make, and again, I congratulate the Legislature for its diligent work amid unprecedented conditions on behalf of New Mexicans. This budget includes hundreds of millions in investments in small businesses and local governments and economies and preserves much of the essential progress we have begun to make in our public education system as we begin to navigate a new global economic reality," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
In the new budget, educators will receive a 1% pay raise. Prior to the pandemic, educators were slated to receive a 4% pay increase.
