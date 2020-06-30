Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session

Stock Photo Stock Photo | 

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2020 04:44 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that she signed an amended Fiscal year 2021 state budget. 

According to a new release, the governor vetoed more than $30 million in budget cuts, restoring funding for education and public school support.

Advertisement

The governor says the revised budget, which begins on July 1, totals $7.22 billion, down from the $7.6 billion plan approved in February.

“These are difficult decisions to make, and again, I congratulate the Legislature for its diligent work amid unprecedented conditions on behalf of New Mexicans. This budget includes hundreds of millions in investments in small businesses and local governments and economies and preserves much of the essential progress we have begun to make in our public education system as we begin to navigate a new global economic reality," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

In the new budget, educators will receive a 1% pay raise. Prior to the pandemic, educators were slated to receive a 4% pay increase. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
Famed Chicano author Rudolfo Anaya dies at age 82
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
New Mexico parents consider homeschooling amid pandemic
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
Advertisement


Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
Cicada killer wasps, not murder hornets, spotted in NM
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases
Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases
Colorado to close bars, nightclubs amid rising COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs new budget following special session
Stock Photo
One injured after shooting in northeast Albuquerque
One injured after shooting in northeast Albuquerque