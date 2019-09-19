Gov. Lujan Grisham talks about commitment to reduce carbon emissions | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham talks about commitment to reduce carbon emissions

Joy Wang
September 19, 2019 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met with energy industry leaders Thursday to talk about ways to significantly reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in New Mexico.

The governor said the goal is to reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

For that to happen, a lot needs to happen.

The state needs to figure out how much greenhouse gas it is producing and determine the best ways to tackle the problem.

“Methane is a really pernicious greenhouse gas and so with New Mexico, we really want to measure where we are with greenhouse gases, and then reduce those emissions over time,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of Descartes Labs.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re going to share that data with the public so they can see whether or not we're making a difference in reducing how much we're emitting,” she said.

The oil and gas industry provides New Mexico with income.

The governor said she hopes New Mexico will become a leader in coming up with solutions by encouraging environmentalist and leaders in the oil and gas industry and tech sector to come together.

