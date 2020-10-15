Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 15, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned that the "virus is everywhere" as New Mexico reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the start of the pandemic.
To slow the spread, the governor urged people to stay home as much as possible. She also reminded people that they need to wear a mask when they leave the home, avoid groups and indoor activities.
The governor also announces changes to the public health order.
The changes include:
The new public health order is effective Friday, Oct. 16.
The governor warned that if New Mexico doesn't begin to suppress the virus, she is prepared to make more difficult decisions which would include more restrictions.
Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said hospitals in New Mexico are beginning to reach capacity. He also said non-critical transfers to border cities in Texas, including El Paso, Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa and Midland, are closed to New Mexicans, in an effort to provide space for locals.
