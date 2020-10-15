Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19

The changes include:

Any food or drink establishment in New Mexico serving alcohol must close at 10 p.m. each night

Hotel maximum occupancy restrictions will be reduced to 60%

Travelers from "high-risk states" must self-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

Mass gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited

The new public health order is effective Friday, Oct. 16.

The governor warned that if New Mexico doesn't begin to suppress the virus, she is prepared to make more difficult decisions which would include more restrictions.

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said hospitals in New Mexico are beginning to reach capacity. He also said non-critical transfers to border cities in Texas, including El Paso, Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa and Midland, are closed to New Mexicans, in an effort to provide space for locals.