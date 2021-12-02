Gov. Lujan Grisham to call for special session on redistricting, COVID-19 relief fund appropriation

“My administration’s working relationship with the Legislature has been incredibly productive, for the benefit of New Mexicans, for several years now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We have achieved a lot together, and we have a lot more to do. I am sure that lawmakers will meet this moment and deliver this massively important federal funding to New Mexicans in a strategic and meaningful way.

The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Lujan Grisham in a case where four state senators sued the governor, claiming she overstepped her authority by taking sole authority of distributing the state's federal COVID relief funds. The high court argued the Legislature should be involved in distributing the funds.