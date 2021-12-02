Gov. Lujan Grisham to call for special session on redistricting, COVID-19 relief fund appropriation

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she will call the New Mexico Legislature into a special session Monday to address two key issues.
The governor called the special session to finalize and approve new legislative district maps, beginning Monday at 12 p.m. The Legislature will also work on appropriating outstanding American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds.
“My administration’s working relationship with the Legislature has been incredibly productive, for the benefit of New Mexicans, for several years now,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We have achieved a lot together, and we have a lot more to do. I am sure that lawmakers will meet this moment and deliver this massively important federal funding to New Mexicans in a strategic and meaningful way.
The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Lujan Grisham in a case where four state senators sued the governor, claiming she overstepped her authority by taking sole authority of distributing the state's federal COVID relief funds. The high court argued the Legislature should be involved in distributing the funds.
