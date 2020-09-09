Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 09, 2020 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico. 

The press conference will take place at 4 p.m. It will air live on KOB 4 and KOB.com

New Mexico has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. However, it's not clear if the governor plans on making changes to the public health order, which is in effect through Oct. 2.


