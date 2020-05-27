Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 27, 2020 03:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference to discuss COVID-19 and the public health order in New Mexico on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The governor has said New Mexico is on track to meet the gating criteria to enter the next phase of reopening. She is expected to give specifics during the briefing. 

