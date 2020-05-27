Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19, public health order on Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 27, 2020 03:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference to discuss COVID-19 and the public health order in New Mexico on Thursday at 3 p.m.
The governor has said New Mexico is on track to meet the gating criteria to enter the next phase of reopening. She is expected to give specifics during the briefing.
People can watch the governor's press conference on KOB 4 and on KOB.com
