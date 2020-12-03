Gov. Lujan Grisham to lead Democratic governors group

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been selected as the new chair of the Democratic Governors Association for 2021.
The first-term governor previously served as the group's vice chair and was among those seen as possible candidates for the U.S. Cabinet post of health and human services secretary in the Biden administration.
The vote by the nation's Democratic governors came Thursday during the group's annual meeting. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will serve as vice chair.
Outgoing chair New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was picked to serve as the group's finance chair.
