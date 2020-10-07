Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2020 05:46 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The governor is currently quarantining after potentially being exposed to COVID-19. 

Advertisement

The state has continues to see a consistent uptick in COVID-19 cases. It's not clear whether the governor will make any changes to the public health order. 

The press conference will take place at 3 p.m. It will air live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations
Governor rebuffs misinformation, affirms she is not closing down polling locations
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
Democrats dominate 1st day of voting in Albuquerque area
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
BCSO deputies to visit homes of students who continually miss virtual classes
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC
Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown
New projects aims to reduce flooding threat in Martineztown