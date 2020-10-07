Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2020 05:46 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.
The governor is currently quarantining after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
The state has continues to see a consistent uptick in COVID-19 cases. It's not clear whether the governor will make any changes to the public health order.
The press conference will take place at 3 p.m. It will air live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company