Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 14, 2020 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.
The update will come as New Mexico experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest number of infections.
The governor announced Tuesday that changes to the public health order would be made. Among other restrictions, Gov. Lujan Grisham will require businesses to close by 10 p.m., and the mass gathering limit will be, once again, reduced to five people.
The press conference will take place at 3 p.m. It will air live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company