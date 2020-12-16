Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a remote COVID-19 update on Thursday.
The update comes a day after the governor amended the public health order, withdrawing the cap of 75 people on essential retail businesses.
She is also expected to address the state's "Red to Green" system. On Wednesday, all counties were in the red, the state's highest level of restrictions. However, many counties saw improvements, and are closer to moving into the yellow level of restrictions.
The update will take place at 3 p.m. It will be aired live on KOB 4 and KOB.com
