Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Tuesday

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 17, 2021 10:49 AM
Created: August 17, 2021 10:23 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will host a remote COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
The governor and other state officials will provide an update regarding a renewal of pandemic mitigation efforts across the state, amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The news conference will begin at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.
New Mexico reported 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases and five new deaths over a three-day period from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company