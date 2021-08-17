Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Tuesday | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham holds COVID-19 update on indoor mask mandate, expanding vaccine requirements

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 17, 2021 10:49 AM
Created: August 17, 2021 10:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will host a remote COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The governor and other state officials will provide an update regarding a renewal of pandemic mitigation efforts across the state, amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

The news conference will begin at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on KOB 4 and KOB.com.

New Mexico reported 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases and five new deaths over a three-day period from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16. 


