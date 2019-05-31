Gov. Lujan Grisham: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic' | KOB 4
The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 02:54 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says President Donald Trump's tariff on imports from Mexico has the "potential to be economically catastrophic" for the state.

The Democratic governor said Friday the 5% tariff could threaten jobs for tens of thousands of people in the state and called on the president to retract his proposal.

Lujan Grisham said the state sends around $1.5 billion in exports to Mexico each year and a trade war would devastate businesses all across New Mexico.

She says Trump should work with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform instead of using tariffs that do nothing but serve his "empty anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Trump says he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure Mexico to halt Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

