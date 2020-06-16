Gov. Lujan Grisham urges cities to consider banning sale of fireworks

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Citing worsening drought conditions, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday, urging cities to consider banning the retail sale of fireworks.
The governor claims approximately 75% of the state is abnormally dry, and more than half the state is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions.
The governor said other restrictions are already in place.
The executive order does not affect municipal fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July.
