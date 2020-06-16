Gov. Lujan Grisham urges cities to consider banning sale of fireworks

The governor said other restrictions are already in place.

The New Mexico state forester on May 13 banned outdoor smoking, open campfires and fireworks for non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands.

The federal Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service have each imposed Stage II fire restrictions on many federal lands in the state.

Several tribal governments, including the Mescalero Apache Tribe and the Navajo Nation, have also acted swiftly to impose significant fire restrictions on their lands.

The executive order does not affect municipal fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July.