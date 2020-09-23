Gov. Lujan Grisham wants longer Census count if Biden wins

The Associated Press
Created: September 23, 2020 02:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says that states may push for a special census enrollment period next year if President Donald Trump leaves the White House.
The comments came at a recent meeting of the governor’s advisory council on racial injustice. A new council meeting was scheduled Wednesday.
A federal judge is weighing whether the 2020 Census count will end early on Sept. 30 or continue through the original Oct. 31 deadline.
A coalition of cities and civil rights groups argues that ending the census early will lead to an inaccurate count that overlooks minority communities.
