Gov. Lujan Grisham wants longer Census count if Biden wins | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: September 23, 2020 02:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says that states may push for a special census enrollment period next year if President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

The comments came at a recent meeting of the governor’s advisory council on racial injustice. A new council meeting was scheduled Wednesday.

A federal judge is weighing whether the 2020 Census count will end early on Sept. 30 or continue through the original Oct. 31 deadline.

A coalition of cities and civil rights groups argues that ending the census early will lead to an inaccurate count that overlooks minority communities.


