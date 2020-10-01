Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19' | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 01, 2020 05:40 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 03:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned that New Mexico is trending in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19. 

The state reported 227 new cases Thursday, and five additional deaths.

The governor said hospitalizations jumped 30% in a week. As of Thursday, the state had 86 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases also rose to 171, which is above the state's goal of 168. 

Weekly COVID-19 Rapid Responses are also up from the previous week. Businesses reported 248 cases for the week of Sept. 21-27. That's an increase from 223 cases Sept. 14-20. 

The state reported that 205 school-related cases of COVID-19. However, Quay County received good news. The infection rate in the county dropped to state-approved levels that allows schools to move to the hybrid model of learning.

The governor did not make changes to the public health order. She said she believes the current safety guidelines are strong enough to turn tide. 


