Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on 'successful' legislative session

Kai Porter
Updated: February 20, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 03:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham believes the 30-day 2020 legislative session a success.

“I’m very excited about this session,” the governor said.

The legislature passed one of the governor’s biggest priorities this session—the red flag law.

It will allow a judge to order law enforcement to take guns away from someone found to be a danger to themselves or others.

Some sheriffs in New Mexico call the law unconstitutional, and have threatened to not enforce it.

“I’m disappointed that anyone who takes an oath to do your job that that’s the emotional, certainly not the intellectual in my opinion response, about losing a policy making battle,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “In the end, I think that our duly elected law enforcement officers will do their jobs and that’s certainly the message is they should expect that we will hold them accountable in the same way they hold their communities accountable”

The governor did not get everything she wanted during the session. Lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana.

Despite the setback, the governor did not call it a failure.

“We think that the work we did over the last year was a really incredibly productive start but is an opportunity to make it even better and New Mexicans, and this incredible body, should expect us to bring that again next year,” the governor said.


