Gov. Lujan Grisham weighs in on work of lawmakers during legislative session

“My job is to do everything I can to sign balanced productive legislation that I think strikes the right balance between protecting responsible gun owners and their families, and seeks to prevent a tragedy and save a life,” the governor said.

Many sheriffs in New Mexico oppose the bill, calling it unconstitutional.

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton said he’s prepared to go to jail, if necessary, for refusing to enforce the law.

“They have to enforce it. They take an oath to do that,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “But I will say this about that sheriff: It took a lot of courage for him to stand up and say I’m willing to go to jail because it means that he is willing to lose his job and if that’s how strongly he feels about it – I disagree with him – but he’s at least being completely earnest and transparent, and if that’s the choice he makes to give up being a sheriff, then that’s the choice he has to make.”

Not every bill the governor supported will end up on her desk.

A proposal for recreational marijuana did not pass through the committee process.

The governor said she will now do things differently next session to make sure recreational marijuana becomes legal.

“I spent a year on this bill with lots of stakeholders, so here’s the lessons learned. I need to spend more time with the legislators now that we have a proposal,” she said. “I think there’s any number of legislative issues they want addressed in the bill that make it an even better regulatory framework for cannabis and I think we’ll have a better shot in the 60-day session, and we fully intend to bring it back”

The governor also spoke about two bills that she believes would help people save money on medication.

