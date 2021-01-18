Gov. Lujan Grisham won't attend Biden inauguration

Joshua Panas
January 18, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., according to a spokesperson.
Biden's inauguration will take place Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Washington, D.C. is currently listed a restricted area of travel for New Mexicans. People who visit D.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning.
The governor has discouraged non-essential travel during the pandemic.
