Gov. Lujan Grisham won't attend Biden inauguration

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 18, 2021 02:30 PM
Created: January 18, 2021 02:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., according to a spokesperson. 

Biden's inauguration will take place Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C. is currently listed a restricted area of travel for New Mexicans. People who visit D.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning. 

The governor has discouraged non-essential travel during the pandemic. 


