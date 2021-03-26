Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham receives first dose of Pfizer vaccine

She encouraged other New Mexicans to sign up for the vaccine if they haven’t already done so.

“Register. I got my shot when my time was available. It really is easy,” she said.

The governor also said New Mexicans should accept their appointment as soon as the state notifies them.

“This is no time to say you don't need it if someone else is getting it. We all need a vaccine,” she said.

“Don't be on the fence about getting the vaccine,” she added.

She said it’s all about reaching herd immunity so New Mexicans can finally adjust to the “new normal”.

“Then we can get back to a new sense of normal,” she said. “We deserve that, and we've worked so hard to do it.”

