Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 12, 2020 03:13 PM
Created: May 12, 2020 03:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will hold a press conference to discuss COVID-19 in New Mexico on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The governor will address her public health order, which is scheduled to expire on May 15. She has not stated whether the health order will be extended or allowed to expire.
Many businesses are hoping to enter Phase 1 of the governor's reopening plan.
People can watch the governor's press conference on KOB 4 and on KOB.com
