Gov. of Santa Clara Pueblo worries outbreak of COVID-19 could have devastating effect
Gov. of Santa Clara Pueblo worries outbreak of COVID-19 could have devastating effect

Colton Shone
Updated: April 21, 2020 10:53 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor of the Santa Clara Pueblo worries COVID-19 could wipe out the tribe despite taking measures to slow the spread of the virus. 

"We had to close down our schools, our daycare center, our senior citizen center our tribal administration buildings," said Michael Chavarria, governor of the Santa Clara Pueblo.

Chavarria, who is also the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, said some people are still not following orders to stay home.

"I'm still getting tourist from California, Colorado, Arizona," he said. "So I'm like what the heck is going on here. Don't you guys have orders in place? Why are you coming here impacting our communities?"

Santa Clara Pueblo, located  south of Espanola, has about 2,300 hundred members.

Gov. Chavarria said their are no positive cases on the Santa Clara Pueblo, but he worries that a small outbreak could have a devastating effect. 

"Our tribal membership is very limited, so if our entire community is impacted, then there's no more Santa Clara," he said. "For example, that means no more of these pueblos in existence."

The All Pueblo Council of governors created a Pueblo Relief Fund to help the 20 pueblo nations impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will go toward disinfecting supplies, personal protective equipment for first responders and food distribution. 

