Gov. of Santa Clara Pueblo worries outbreak of COVID-19 could have devastating effect

Santa Clara Pueblo, located south of Espanola, has about 2,300 hundred members.

Gov. Chavarria said their are no positive cases on the Santa Clara Pueblo, but he worries that a small outbreak could have a devastating effect.

"Our tribal membership is very limited, so if our entire community is impacted, then there's no more Santa Clara," he said. "For example, that means no more of these pueblos in existence."

The All Pueblo Council of governors created a Pueblo Relief Fund to help the 20 pueblo nations impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The money will go toward disinfecting supplies, personal protective equipment for first responders and food distribution.

