Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday

"No guidelines from governor," a viewer wrote KOB 4. "If she does extend with less than 1 day notice, is she going to reimburse all supplies purchased for reopening since 10's of thousands of dollars have been spent on supplies to re-open on 04/30/2020. Governor should be responsible for all cost involved for companies stocking shelves, purchasing supplies and getting ready to open doors. Hold governor accountable."



A spokesperson responded to the concern.

In a statement, they said ""The governor has stated publicly, repeatedly, that the Public Health Order will be extended through May 15th. New Mexico's COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In no way is the state ready to fully re-open – that would put New Mexican lives at risk and put incredible strain on our state's health care system. The governor is working around the clock to keep New Mexicans alive and get us through this public health crisis."