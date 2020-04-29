Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday

Kai Porter
Updated: April 29, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: April 29, 2020 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a new conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss her decision to extend the Public Health Order.

Last week, the governor said she would extend the Public Health Order to May 15.

Advertisement

"We're going to go slow, productively, proactively, steady and we're not going to be pressured by nuances in other states were going to focus on what's right for New Mexico," the governor said on April 22.

The governor's current order expires on April 30, and some New Mexicans feel like they will not have enough time to plan for any unanticipated changes.

"No guidelines from governor,"  a viewer wrote KOB 4. "If she does extend with less than 1 day notice, is she going to reimburse all supplies purchased for reopening since 10's of thousands of dollars have been spent on supplies to re-open on 04/30/2020. Governor should be responsible for all cost involved for companies stocking shelves, purchasing supplies and getting ready to open doors. Hold governor accountable."
           
A spokesperson responded to the concern.

In a statement, they said ""The governor has stated publicly, repeatedly, that the Public Health Order will be extended through May 15th. New Mexico's COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In no way is the state ready to fully re-open – that would put New Mexican lives at risk and put incredible strain on our state's health care system. The governor is working around the clock to keep New Mexicans alive and get us through this public health crisis."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases
New Mexico reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico finance secretary resigns as budget crisis builds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
Advertisement


Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19