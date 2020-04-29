Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order on Friday

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a new conference Thursday at 3 p.m. to discuss her decision to extend the Public Health Order.
Last week, the governor said she would extend the Public Health Order to May 15.
"We're going to go slow, productively, proactively, steady and we're not going to be pressured by nuances in other states were going to focus on what's right for New Mexico," the governor said on April 22.
The governor's current order expires on April 30, and some New Mexicans feel like they will not have enough time to plan for any unanticipated changes.
"No guidelines from governor," a viewer wrote KOB 4. "If she does extend with less than 1 day notice, is she going to reimburse all supplies purchased for reopening since 10's of thousands of dollars have been spent on supplies to re-open on 04/30/2020. Governor should be responsible for all cost involved for companies stocking shelves, purchasing supplies and getting ready to open doors. Hold governor accountable."
A spokesperson responded to the concern.
In a statement, they said ""The governor has stated publicly, repeatedly, that the Public Health Order will be extended through May 15th. New Mexico's COVID-19 cases continue to rise. In no way is the state ready to fully re-open – that would put New Mexican lives at risk and put incredible strain on our state's health care system. The governor is working around the clock to keep New Mexicans alive and get us through this public health crisis."
