Gov. plans to tackle violence with crime bill package, funding for more state police

SANTA FE, N.M.- The governor plans on introducing a package of crime bills in the 2020 legislative session-- with a broad variety of different approaches.

The governor's director of communications, Tripp Stelnicki, said in a statement, "What I can tell you at this point is we're going to tackle the root of the crime issue. We're going to toughen penalties, we're going to address pre-trial detention one way or another, we're going to address domestic terrorism and more."