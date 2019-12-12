Gov. plans to tackle violence with crime bill package, funding for more state police

Kai Porter
Updated: December 12, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 05:27 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The governor plans on introducing a package of crime bills in the 2020 legislative session-- with a broad variety of different approaches.
The governor's director of communications, Tripp Stelnicki, said in a statement, "What I can tell you at this point is we're going to tackle the root of the crime issue. We're going to toughen penalties, we're going to address pre-trial detention one way or another, we're going to address domestic terrorism and more."
Stelnicki also said the governor's budget will include funding for at least 50 additional state police officers and a new data-sharing system.
"My constituents, and I'm sure all New Mexicans, and in Albuquerque particularly, are expecting something to be done," said state Sen. Sander Rue, a Republican from Albuquerque.
He plans to introduce a bill that he says will make a difference immediately.
"I'm going present some legislation that would require a special unit of the New Mexico State Police to be stationed here in Albuquerque to deal specifically working in Albuquerque in helping local law enforcement," said Rue.
Rue says it would be similar to NMSP’s Operation Metro Surge. Over the summer, the governor sent 50 New Mexico State Police officers to help patrol Albuquerque.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company