Gov. says lawmaker arrested for DWI should 'do the right thing'

The Associated Press
July 09, 2019 02:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says no one is above the law and that elected officials should be held to a higher standard.

She made the comments during a news conference Tuesday when asked whether state Sen. Richard Martinez's constituents would be better served if he resigned.

Martinez, a Democrat from Espanola, was accused of drunken driving after crashing into another vehicle June 28. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated DWI.

Without calling for Martinez's resignation, Lujan Grisham said she hopes the longtime lawmaker thinks about his position as chair of the Senate judiciary committee as well as the message that the case sends to a community besieged by crime related to alcohol and drugs.

She says she hopeful Martinez "does the right thing."

Martinez has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Associated Press


July 09, 2019 02:43 PM

