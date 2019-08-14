Gov. to host summit on preventing domestic terrorism

Attendees will include members from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Minority Leader Stewart Ingle said he hopes to hear from local and state law enforcement about how they’re prepared to handle a mass shooting.

"Because the thing about it is, we just have to look at the folks in the law enforcement world and are in that arena and make sure they've got the support from the government in New Mexico to do whatever they can to prevent that from happening," he said. "If they need something we can do, they need to let us know what it is."

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, said he wants to make a “New Mexico plan” when it comes to identifying and prosecuting hate crimes.



"The summit will be very important because we can begin to educate the community and educate law enforcement partners. This is something we need to head on and very hard,” he added.