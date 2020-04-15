Gov. wants people to vote via absentee ballot to prevent spread of COVID-19 during primary election | KOB 4
Gov. wants people to vote via absentee ballot to prevent spread of COVID-19 during primary election

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 15, 2020 02:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham encouraged people to vote by absentee ballot in the New Mexico primary election, which will be held June 2.

The governor said the secretary of state will mail out absentee ballot application forms to voters. Each voter will have to respond to the application to actually receive an absentee ballot.

County clerks from across the state petitioned the state Supreme Court to mandate a mail-in election to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state Republican Party said the move would be illegal.

The court sided with the Republican Party, but ordered county clerks and the secretary of state to send out absentee ballot applications.


