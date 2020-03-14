Government agencies offering help for senior citizens amid coronavirus scare | KOB 4
Government agencies offering help for senior citizens amid coronavirus scare

Nathan O'Neal
Created: March 13, 2020 10:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state wants to make sure senior citizens are cared for during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Aging and the National Guard are ready to deliver meals across the state, according to the governor.

At the local level, city agencies, including the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs, is on standby to help.

Senior citizens, in Albuquerque, who have questions about getting meals, medicine or other options can call Senior Services, at 505-764-6400, for assistance.

Senior citizens who live outside of Albuquerque can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-800-432-2080.


