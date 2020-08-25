Governor addresses education needs in New Mexico

While child poverty, nationwide, is at a fairly low rate, according to the new Kids Count data, ethnic groups in New Mexico are still struggling.

"For American Indian, for example, that rate is 27%. That is astounding. For African Americans, that rate is 26% and for Latinos, that rate is 17%-- again huge difference between the 10% universal rate and those rates that are more targeted at racial and ethnic groups, so that's a huge concern," said Karina Jimenez Lewis, who is on the advisory board of the group who conducted the survey.

Monday was the first of three virtual series for the Kids Count conference.

The next session is in October.

Click here to read the full Kids Count rankings for New Mexico