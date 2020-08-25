Governor addresses education needs in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke at the 8th Annual Kids Count Conference, which was held virtually this year.
The group found New Mexico ranked 50th in education, but made progress in several areas including in reading and math proficiency and graduation rates.
The governor expressed the importance of investing in education.
"That investment is the only way to begin to equalize-- making sure that every child, in every family, in every place in the state of New Mexico has an equal opportunity to succeed, and the truth is we should not stop fighting," the governor said.
While child poverty, nationwide, is at a fairly low rate, according to the new Kids Count data, ethnic groups in New Mexico are still struggling.
"For American Indian, for example, that rate is 27%. That is astounding. For African Americans, that rate is 26% and for Latinos, that rate is 17%-- again huge difference between the 10% universal rate and those rates that are more targeted at racial and ethnic groups, so that's a huge concern," said Karina Jimenez Lewis, who is on the advisory board of the group who conducted the survey.
Monday was the first of three virtual series for the Kids Count conference.
The next session is in October.
Click here to read the full Kids Count rankings for New Mexico
