Governor announces $2M loan to repair windstorm damages in Roswell

"They have 35 high paid employees who can't do their work without that hangar rebuilt," Lujan Grisham said.

The director of SCEYE flight operations, Stephen Tomlin, was in attendance, as well as Roswell's Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

Kintigh was grateful for Lujan Grisham's efforts. Lujan Grisham believes this is a great step in the right direction for the city of Roswell and the state of New Mexico.

"We're about keeping jobs, growing jobs, and using the resources here that are available legitimately to these companies, and getting them made immediately available to them," she said.