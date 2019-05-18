Governor announces $2M loan to repair windstorm damages in Roswell
Faith Egbuonu
May 18, 2019
ROSWELL, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was at the Roswell International Airport to make a special announcement Saturday morning.
"So we had wind, people might have heard of that here in Roswell, New Mexico. It destroyed a hangar for an incredible company," Lujan Grisham said.
SCEYE Inc. is an innovative flight company that was granted a $2 million, no-interest bridge loan from the State of New Mexico to recover from severe damages the company suffered during the Chaves County windstorm in March.
"They have 35 high paid employees who can't do their work without that hangar rebuilt," Lujan Grisham said.
The director of SCEYE flight operations, Stephen Tomlin, was in attendance, as well as Roswell's Mayor Dennis Kintigh.
Kintigh was grateful for Lujan Grisham's efforts. Lujan Grisham believes this is a great step in the right direction for the city of Roswell and the state of New Mexico.
"We're about keeping jobs, growing jobs, and using the resources here that are available legitimately to these companies, and getting them made immediately available to them," she said.
