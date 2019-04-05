Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Joshua Panas
April 05, 2019 12:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tim Johnson as the new chief of the New Mexico State Police Department.
The governor said Johnson most recently worked with the Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Investigations Bureau.
In addition to the appointment of Chief Johnson, Nick Aragon, Carolyn Huynh and Robert Thornton III were named as deputy chiefs.
"Our chief and deputies have more than 70 years of experience with the agency, all having served in crucial leadership roles, all having developed into exemplars of duty, service and respect," the governor said.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: April 05, 2019 12:24 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 12:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved