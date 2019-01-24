Governor announces New Mexico's top education officials | KOB 4
Governor announces New Mexico's top education officials

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 10:45 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced her appointments for New Mexico's Public Education Department.

Karen Trujillo has been named Public Education Secretary.  Trujillo has more than two decades of experience in education both in teaching and professional development.

She received her bachelor's, master's and doctorate from New Mexico State University and is currently serving as the university's interim associate dean for research at the school's College of Education.

In addition to naming Trujillo as the PED secretary, Lujan Grisham named four deputy secretaries and a special advisor to the secretary.

"I'm incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic lineup of experts and leaders who will be on the front lines of this state's transformation in public education," said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Kai Porter is in Santa Fe Thursday as the governor makes her announcement. Tune in to KOB4 tonight at 5 p.m. for more.

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 24, 2019 10:45 AM
Created: January 24, 2019 10:40 AM

