Governor announces outdoor visits will be allowed at long-term care facilities
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2020 03:55 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People will be allowed to visit their loved ones at long-term care facilities in New Mexico. However, visitations must be conducted outdoors.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the changes during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing. 

Requirements for outdoor visits by appointment include: 

  • Plexiglas visitation station or open-window visits
  • 6 ft with both parties wearing masks
  • 12 ft if the resident is unable to wear a mask
  • Goal is to have resident visits once a month
  • Beginning with counties with less than 5% test positivity rate, and 10 average daily cases per 100,000 residents

The counties that can begin visitation include:

  • Bernalillo County
  • Colfax County
  • De Baca County
  • Grant County
  • Guadalupe County
  • Harding County
  • Hidalgo County
  • Los Alamos County
  • McKinley County 
  • Otero County
  • Quay County
  • Sandoval County
  • Santa Fe County
  • San Juan County
  • San Miguel County
  • Sierra County
  • Socorro County
  • Taos County
  • Torrance County 
  • Valencia County

Other requirements for long-term care facility visits include:

  • No active COVID cases in facility
  • Visitors must be healthy (A screening will be conducted)
  • Social distancing required
  • Appropriate PEE must be worn

Appointments are expected to begin next week.


