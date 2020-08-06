Governor announces outdoor visits will be allowed at long-term care facilities

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People will be allowed to visit their loved ones at long-term care facilities in New Mexico. However, visitations must be conducted outdoors.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the changes during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.
Requirements for outdoor visits by appointment include:
The counties that can begin visitation include:
Other requirements for long-term care facility visits include:
Appointments are expected to begin next week.
